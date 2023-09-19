Gold hits 2-week high ahead of US Fed meeting. Should you buy in this rally?3 min read 19 Sep 2023, 01:30 PM IST
Gold prices hold near two-week highs ahead of the Federal Reserve meeting
Gold prices held near two-week highs on Tuesday, ahead of the US Federal Reserve meeting on September 19-20. Spot gold was down 0.1% at $1,930.39 per ounce by 0638 GMT, but hovered near its highest since September 5 hit earlier in the session. US gold futures edged down 0.1% to $1,951.60.
