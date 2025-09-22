Gold hits fresh peak: 5 factors that make yellow metal a glittering choice for festivals and weddings

Gold continues to scale new highs, setting benchmarks. On September 22, it traded at ₹11,302 per gram (24K) and ₹10,320 per gram (22K). The price rise underlines its enduring festival appeal, especially with the beginning of Navratri.

As we continue to build on with the festive season starting from Navratri, Dussehra, all the way up to Diwali, the popularity of physical gold as an investment asset class is expected to gain more traction.

Here are five more compelling reasons why physical gold continues to remain unbeatable for festive celebrations and matrimonial occasions.

1. Universally accepted asset Physical gold is trusted across the country and has universal recognition and acceptance. Whether in the form of jewellery, bars, or coins, it is instantly recognised, cross-checked, and valued at any banking institution, jewellery store, or pawn shop. This characteristic of physical gold boosts its value and makes transactions simple across generations and regions. Due to this, gold continues to add value to its price and acts as a prudent alternative investment asset.

2. Tax efficiency Gold benefits from favourable long-term capital gains taxation. When physical gold is held for 24 months or more, it can be passed on without complex paperwork or heavy tax burdens. It provides holders with a practical advantage for family inheritances during weddings.

3. Hedge against inflation Unlike currencies, properties and other similar asset classes, gold’s value tends to rise during economic downturns and recessions. The ongoing appreciation in the value of gold due to the persistent issues, such as the Russia-Ukraine war and Trump tariffs, is an example of the strength of gold when the globe is faced with economic hardships.

This appreciation in the value of physical gold protects the purchasing power of investors, acts as an inflation hedge and ensures that festival or wedding gifts not only retain their fundamental value but also grow substantially for years to come.

4. Portfolio diversification Gold as an asset class generally moves independently of stocks, bonds and currencies. That is why acquiring physical gold during major occasions helps diversify family wealth and brings down the overall risk, making it a prudent, defensive addition to household finances.

For better diversification and consolidation of wealth in different asset classes, it is always prudent to discuss your financial situation with a certified financial advisor. Proper diversification across different asset classes, such as gold, bonds, stocks, and real estate, protects portfolios not only from market volatility but also from underperformance.

5. No digital or counterparty risk Another very important characteristic of physical gold is that it is free from concerns over online scams, account hacking, or institutional default. Gold is a powerful tangible asset that is entirely owned and controlled by its holder. It offers unmatched security, smooth liquidity and enduring value, especially during economic downturns and global recessions.

That is why selecting physical gold for weddings and festivals isn’t just a tradition; depending on the ongoing economic environment, it can also be considered a prudent strategic decision. This precious metal provides investors with unmatched value, reliability, and peace of mind and ensures that every celebration turns truly golden.