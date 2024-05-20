Gold hits new record high on rising US Fed rate cut expectations, renewed Middle East concerns
Gold prices hit record high fueled by US rate cut speculation and geopolitical tensions. Spot gold price reached $2450.49 per ounce. Central banks continue to accumulate gold. Silver prices also surged to multi-year highs driven by investment and industrial demand.
Gold prices reached a new all-time high in today's trading session as the latest US inflation and retail sales data have fueled optimism that the Federal Reserve might implement at least two rate cuts this year. Additionally, renewed geopolitical tensions in the Middle East have further bolstered gold prices.
