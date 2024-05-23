Active Stocks
Gold hits one-week low, extends losses for third straight session on hawkish US Fed minutes, silver trades lower

Nikita Prasad

Gold prices declined to a one-week low on Thursday, extending their fall for a third consecutive session on profit-taking after minutes from the US Federal Reserve's latest meeting indicated that interest rates would stay higher for longer.

Spot gold fell 0.9 per cent to $2,356.29 per ounce, after hitting its lowest since May 14 at $2,351 earlier in the session. The non-yielding bullion hit a record high of $2,449.89 on Monday and is up 14 per cent so far this year.

The market has also been concerned that high gold prices could affect purchases by central banks, which were active buyers in 2022-2023, as well as demand from Chinese investors.

"We expect them to continue with strong purchases on any price dips, and we don't expect the downside to gold prices to be pronounced," said Nitesh Shah, commodity strategist at WisdomTree.

Gold could see the next level of support at $2,300, and signals that the Fed is ready to cut interest rates would be the next major catalyst for its price gain, he added.

Meanwhile, imports to India, the world's second-biggest gold consumer, could fall by nearly a fifth in 2024 as high prices spur consumers to exchange old jewellery for new items, according to an industry body.

Spot silver fell 0.6% to $30.57. The recent rally in gold and copper prices drove it to $32.5, an 11-year high, earlier this week.

Platinum was down 0.2% at $1,033.44. The metal is up 11% so far this month after a wave of forecasts of the second year of structural market deficit.

Providing further support, platinum's technical chart formed a golden cross - a bullish pattern - in late April when its short-term moving average pierced through a long-term moving average, Shah said.

Palladium lost 1.7% to $982.38 under pressure from future market share growth of electric vehicles and despite structural supply deficit.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Nikita Prasad
Nikita covers business news and has been producing news on digital platforms since 2018. She writes on economy, policy, markets, commodities, industry. Her core areas of interests include infrastructure, energy, oil and gas, railways, and transport/mobility. She has worked for business news channels like Moneycontrol, NDTV Profit, and Financial Express in the past. If you have story ideas/pitches/reports or quotes/views to share, reach her at nikita.prasad@htdigital.in.
Published: 23 May 2024, 10:00 PM IST
