Gold hits one-week low, extends losses for third straight session on hawkish US Fed minutes, silver trades lower
Gold prices declined to a one-week low on Thursday, extending their fall for a third consecutive session on profit-taking after minutes from the US Federal Reserve's latest meeting indicated that interest rates would stay higher for longer.
