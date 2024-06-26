Gold hits over 2-week low on stronger US dollar, bond yields; Silver trades flat

Gold prices slipped 1% to their lowest level in more than two weeks, weighed down by a stronger dollar and higher bond yields, while traders looked forward to U.S. inflation data due later this week.

Spot gold fell 0.9% to $2,299.40 per ounce by 10:03 a.m. ET (1403 GMT), hitting its lowest since June 10. U.S. gold futures also fell 0.8% to $2,311.30.

"At this point, market may very well be responding to the firmer U.S. dollar and we continue to price in the possibility that the U.S. Federal Reserve is unlikely to move (interest rates) earlier in the summer," said Bart Melek, head of commodity strategies at TD Securities.

The dollar rose 0.4% to a near two-month peak against its rivals, making gold more expensive for other currency holders, while benchmark U.S. 10-year yields hit a near two-week high.

Focus this week will be on the U.S. personal consumption expenditures (PCE) price index, Fed's preferred inflation gauge, that could shed more light on the U.S. interest rate path.

Also on the radar, U.S. first-quarter gross domestic product estimates and a crucial debate between U.S. President Joe Biden and Republican rival Donald Trump on Thursday.

Data out on Tuesday showed U.S. consumer confidence eased in June amid worries about the economic outlook, but households remained upbeat about the labor market and expected inflation to moderate over the next year.

Fed Governor Michelle Bowman on Tuesday reiterated her view that holding the policy rate steady "for some time" will probably be enough to bring inflation under control, but also repeated her willingness to raise borrowing costs if needed.

Higher interest rates increase the opportunity cost of holding non-yielding bullion.

Spot silver fell 0.5% to $28.79, palladium lost 2.8% to $921.75, while platinum climbed 1.7% to $998.75.

Milestone Alert! Livemint tops charts as the fastest growing news website in the world 🌏 Click here to know more.

3.6 Crore Indians visited in a single day choosing us as India's undisputed platform for General Election Results. Explore the latest updates here!