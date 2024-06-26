Gold hits over 2-week low on stronger US dollar, bond yields; Silver trades flat
The dollar rose 0.4% to a near two-month peak against its rivals, making gold more expensive for other currency holders, while benchmark U.S. 10-year yields hit a near two-week high.
Gold prices slipped 1% to their lowest level in more than two weeks, weighed down by a stronger dollar and higher bond yields, while traders looked forward to U.S. inflation data due later this week.
Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!Let’s get started