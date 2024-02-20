Gold hits over one-week high as US dollar eases, Fed minutes on radar
Spot gold was up 0.5% at $2,027.79 per ounce as of 11:27 a.m. ET (1627 GMT). US gold futures rose 0.8% at $2,039.40 per ounce
Gold prices climbed to their highest level in more than a week on Tuesday as the dollar retreated, while the spotlight shifted to the release of the U.S. Federal Reserve's latest monetary policy meeting minutes for further interest rate cut cues.
