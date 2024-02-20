 Gold hits over one-week high as US dollar eases, Fed minutes on radar | Mint
Active Stocks
Tue Feb 20 2024 15:54:00
  1. Power Grid Corporation Of India share price
  2. 287.95 4.16%
  1. HDFC Bank share price
  2. 1,453.75 2.59%
  1. Tata Steel share price
  2. 141.05 -0.60%
  1. NTPC share price
  2. 345.65 2.01%
  1. ITC share price
  2. 406.05 -0.77%
Business News/ Markets / Commodities/  Gold hits over one-week high as US dollar eases, Fed minutes on radar
BackBack

Gold hits over one-week high as US dollar eases, Fed minutes on radar

 Reuters

Spot gold was up 0.5% at $2,027.79 per ounce as of 11:27 a.m. ET (1627 GMT). US gold futures rose 0.8% at $2,039.40 per ounce

Lower interest rates boost the appeal of non-yielding gold. (Reuters)Premium
Lower interest rates boost the appeal of non-yielding gold. (Reuters)

Gold prices climbed to their highest level in more than a week on Tuesday as the dollar retreated, while the spotlight shifted to the release of the U.S. Federal Reserve's latest monetary policy meeting minutes for further interest rate cut cues.

Spot gold was up 0.5% at $2,027.79 per ounce as of 11:27 a.m. ET (1627 GMT). U.S. gold futures rose 0.8% at $2,039.40 per ounce.

The dollar index was down 0.3%, making greenback-priced bullion less expensive for overseas buyers. 

The minutes from the U.S. central bank's January policy meeting are due on Wednesday.

"We continue to see the likelihood that the Fed will lower rates by mid 2024," which is going to be an underlying supportive factor for the gold market," said David Meger, director of metals trading at High Ridge Futures.

But, the Fed minutes will reiterate that rate cuts are going to be pushed back until May or June, which is certainly not going to help the gold market, Meger said, adding there is fundamental support below the $2,000 level.

Lower interest rates boost the appeal of non-yielding gold.

Hotter-than-expected U.S. consumer prices and producer prices data last week reduced hopes for a rate cut in March. Markets are currently pricing a 78% chance of a cut in June, according to the CME Fed Watch Tool.

"Strong physical market buying activity has kept (gold) prices from weakening," analysts at TD Securities wrote in a note.

"At a certain price, silver will always make its way to market, but the outlook for physical demand suggests that higher prices will be necessary to satisfy the ongoing period of structural deficits."

Spot silver was up 0.1% to $23.03 per ounce.

Spot platinum gained 0.9% to $906.12 per ounce and palladium rose 0.4% at $959.97.

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!

Catch all the Commodity News and Updates on Live Mint. Check all the latest action on Budget 2024 here. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.
More Less
Published: 20 Feb 2024, 10:51 PM IST
Next Story footLogo
Recommended For You
GENIE RECOMMENDS

Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!

Let’s get started

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
Switch to the Mint app for fast and personalized news - Get App