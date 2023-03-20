Gold hits record high on global banking turmoil1 min read . Updated: 20 Mar 2023, 11:41 PM IST
Gold prices soared to an intraday record on the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX) on Monday, as investors rushed to safe-haven assets after banking crises in the US and Europe
Gold prices soared to an intraday record on the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX) on Monday, as investors rushed to safe-haven assets after banking crises in the US and Europe. The precious metal surged to ₹60,455 per 10 gm (excluding 3% GST) on MCX, while the international price hit a 31-month high of $2,009.21 per ounce (32.10 gm).
