Gold hits record high on global banking turmoil

However, investment demand through sovereign gold bonds re-launched by the government in 2015 has begun to gain traction, with 98 tonnes worth ₹42,955 crore outstanding with subscribers as of 27 December 2022. This compares with ₹21,400 crore of net assets under management by gold ETFs. “Gold on the domestic front hit a new lifetime high of over ₹60,000, as a wave of banking crises shook global markets and put bullion on track for its biggest weekly rise in three years," said Navneet Damani, senior vice president of commodity research at Motilal Oswal Financial Services. “The broader trend on (US-based exchange) COMEX could be in the range of $1,985-2,015 an ounce and on domestic front prices could hover in the range of ₹59,800–60,600 ."