Gold hits record high on safe-haven demand; silver climbs to new peak

*

Bullion hits record high at $4,497.55, up over 70% this year

*

Silver ‍hits new high at $69.98, outpaces gold with 141% YTD gain

*

Platinum hits 17-year peak, palladium touches three-year high

(Updates for Asia market opener)

By Sherin Elizabeth Varghese

Dec 23 (Reuters) - Gold soared to a record high on Tuesday, coming within a whisker of breaching the $4,500-per-ounce level, as investors flocked to the safe-haven metal on U.S.-Venezuela tensions, while silver also rallied to a fresh peak.

Spot gold was up 0.9% at $4,486.41 per ounce, as of 0329 GMT, after ⁠hitting a record $4,497.55 earlier in the day. U.S. ⁠gold futures for February delivery jumped 1.1% to $4,519.70.

"U.S.-Venezuelan tensions are keeping gold on the ⁠radar for investors as an uncertainty hedge," said Tim Waterer, chief market analyst at KCM Trade, adding that gold had surged this week as part of a ‍broader ‌positioning shift with U.S. interest rates projected to ease further.

Waterer said buyers continued to see precious metals as an effective ​way to diversify portfolios and preserve value, adding that "I don't think we are at the high watermark yet for gold or silver."

U.S. President Donald Trump last week announced a "blockade" of all oil tankers under sanctions entering and leaving Venezuela.

Further support for gold came from reports that Trump could name a new Federal Reserve Chair by early January, with markets pricing in two rate cuts for next year amid expectations of a more dovish policy stance.

Bullion, a classic refuge in times of geopolitical and economic ​unease, has ⁠surged more than 70% this year, riding a potent mix of geopolitical risks, rate-cut bets, central bank buying, de-dollarisation and renewed exchange-traded ⁠fund inflows.

"With year-end approaching, thinner liquidity conditions could amplify price swings," said Frank Walbaum, a market analyst ‌at Naga, noting that gold might remain especially sensitive to geopolitical headlines and shifts in rate expectations.

Spot silver was up 1% at $69.70 after touching a record $69.98, with year-to-date gains topping ​141% and outpacing gold on supply deficits, industrial demand and investment inflows.

Michael Brown, a senior strategist at Pepperstone, said some consolidation was possible over the festive period as liquidity thinned.

He, however, said the ‍rally should resume in earnest once volumes ‍returned, with ⁠the $5,000 level a natural target for gold next year and the $75 mark a longer-term objective for silver.