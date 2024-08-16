Gold hits record-high on softer US dollar after Wall Street lifts Fed rate cut bets; Bullion up 2.4% in five days

  • Gold Prices Today: The yellow metal hits its all-time record high at record high of $2,500.99 in today's session after Wall Street bolstered US Fed rate cut bets

Nikita Prasad
Published16 Aug 2024, 09:36 PM IST
Gold and diamond jewellery at a jeweller shop in defence colony in Delhi // Photo by Priyanka Parashar
Gold and diamond jewellery at a jeweller shop in defence colony in Delhi // Photo by Priyanka Parashar

Gold prices soared to an all-time high on Friday as the dollar weakened on growing expectations for an interest-rate cut from the Federal Reserve in September, and as tensions in the Middle East bolstered demand for bullion.

Spot gold was up 1.3% to $2,489.12 per ounce by 11:08 a.m. EDT (1508 GMT), after hitting a record high of $2,500.99 earlier. U.S. gold futures rose 1.4% to $2,527.80. Bullion has risen 2.4% this week.

The dollar index fell 0.3% and was on track for a fourth week of losses, making gold more appealing for buyers overseas. 

"Gold surged to a fresh all-time high and breached $2,500 after two weeks of extremely choppy trading as bulls finally impose their will," Tai Wong, a New York-based independent metals trader, said.

"Attention will now shift to focus on Jackson Hole and Fed Chair Powell's speech a week from today to provide a more detailed outlook on the shape of the upcoming rate cuts."

U.S. Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell is scheduled to deliver remarks on the economic outlook next Friday, the first full day of the Kansas City Fed's annual economic symposium in Jackson Hole, Wyoming.

The July releases of the producer price index and consumer price index this week indicated inflation was subsiding, which could keep the Fed on track for a 25-basis-point rate cut next month.

Fed Bank of Chicago President Austan Goolsbee said the U.S. economy is not showing signs of overheating, so central-bank officials should be wary of keeping restrictive policy in place longer than necessary.

"Ongoing geopolitical strife and potential escalation that Iran could get involved, and the war in Ukraine, those factors all contribute to safe-haven demand for gold," said Everett Millman, chief market analyst with Gainesville Coins.

Bullion is considered a hedge against geopolitical and economic uncertainties and tends to thrive in a low-interest-rate environment.

Silver fell 0.2% to $28.35 per ounce and platinum fell 1% at $943.10. Palladium dropped 0.9% to $935.43.

All metals were on track for weekly gains.

Catch all the Business News , Market News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
First Published:16 Aug 2024, 09:36 PM IST
HomeMarketsCommoditiesGold hits record-high on softer US dollar after Wall Street lifts Fed rate cut bets; Bullion up 2.4% in five days

Most Active Stocks

Tata Steel

149.55
03:59 PM | 16 AUG 2024
3.35 (2.29%)

Oil & Natural Gas Corporation

329.60
03:58 PM | 16 AUG 2024
1.15 (0.35%)

GAIL India

232.50
03:53 PM | 16 AUG 2024
5.8 (2.56%)

ITC

502.55
03:56 PM | 16 AUG 2024
10.65 (2.17%)
More Active Stocks

Market Snapshot

  • Top Gainers
  • Top Losers
  • 52 Week High

Zensar Technologies

797.90
03:45 PM | 16 AUG 2024
55.95 (7.54%)

Piramal Enterprises

946.85
03:43 PM | 16 AUG 2024
65.5 (7.43%)

Nippon Life

686.55
03:57 PM | 16 AUG 2024
47.2 (7.38%)

PB Fintech

1,687.25
03:29 PM | 16 AUG 2024
113.75 (7.23%)
More from Top Gainers

Trending In Market Value Up Icon

Recommended For You

    More Recommendations

    Gold Prices

    • 24K
    • 22K
    Bangalore
    73,058.00849.00
    Chennai
    73,129.00637.00
    Delhi
    72,634.00-354.00
    Kolkata
    72,492.00496.00

    Fuel Price

    • Petrol
    • Diesel
    Bangalore
    102.86/L0.00
    Chennai
    100.75/L-0.10
    Kolkata
    104.95/L0.00
    New Delhi
    94.72/L0.00

    Popular in Markets

    More From Popular in Markets
    OPEN IN APP
    HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanMint Shorts

    Wait for it…

    Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

    Yes, Continue