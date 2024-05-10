Gold hits two-week high on US rate cut speculation; silver surges marginally
Spot gold saw an impressive 1.1% increase, reaching $2,372.46 per ounce by 1203 GMT, achieving its highest level in over two weeks.
Gold prices surged on Friday, marking their most substantial weekly gain since early April, driven by pessimism surrounding the weak U.S. employment data, which bolstered expectations of interest rate cuts by the Federal Reserve in the coming months.
