Gold imports are rising  on  renewed investor interest

India imported gold worth $1.78 billion in July, an increase of 4.2% over July last year. This meant a month-on-month increase of 193%. It is the first time since November 2019 that there has been a year-on-year jump in gold imports in value terms. Mint explains what it means.

Why exactly does India import so much gold?

India consumes a lot of gold and produces very little of it. In 2018-19, India produced just 1,664 kg of gold, while it imported 9,82,711 kg of it. Therefore, almost all the gold consumed in India is imported. Imports have remained subdued during 2020-21 because of the spread of the coronavirus, which has led to most of the country being under lockdown, thereby hindering economic activity. In April and May, the country imported gold worth $2.8 million and $76.3 million, respectively. The figures were $608.7 million in June and $1.78 billion in July, respectively, a significant jump over the previous months.

Why have the imports of gold gone up in July?

As the economy has opened up, people have gone back to buying gold as they used to. Anticipating this, the companies that are involved in the gold trade ensured that enough gold was available and, hence, the imports of gold went up. However, there is slightly more to the uptick in July. Much of the physical gold market had missed out on the gold rally between mid-March and end-June, due to the restrictions put in place to contain the spread of coronavirus. The yellow metal rallied close to 19% during the period. In July, this set of buyers came back to the market and pushed up demand.

Are there any other reasons for an increase in imports?

The price rally in July was also a potential reason for the growth in imports. Gold prices rallied by 10.8% in July, leading to a further interest in the yellow metal. This can be seen from the net inflows into gold exchange traded funds (gold ETFs), which stood at ₹921.2 crore, during the month. This was the third-highest ever level of inflows into gold ETFs.

What does this mean for the gold imports?

The highest inflows into gold ETFs were seen in February 2020 and September 2011. Net investment in these two months stood at ₹1,483.3 crore and ₹988 crore, respectively. Gold ETFs entail the need to hold physical gold against the money that is invested in them. As such, net inflow into these funds increases the demand for gold, which leads to higher imports. Investment into gold ETFs has increased, but the physical demand for gold has been lower than the last time that the yellow metal rallied.

How high did imports of gold go in 2011-13?

If we look at gold imports over the last two decades, the seven highest monthly import levels were clocked between 2011 and 2013, a period in which gold rallied almost 50%. The yellow metal has rallied close to 37% since the beginning of the year but hasn’t seen the kind of interest from investors as it did back then. The spread of coronavirus and the ensuing lockdowns might just be one reasons for the lack of interest.

