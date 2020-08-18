Gold imports are rising  on  renewed investor interest

As the economy has opened up, people have gone back to buying gold as they used to. Anticipating this, the companies that are involved in the gold trade ensured that enough gold was available and, hence, the imports of gold went up. However, there is slightly more to the uptick in July. Much of the physical gold market had missed out on the gold rally between mid-March and end-June, due to the restrictions put in place to contain the spread of coronavirus. The yellow metal rallied close to 19% during the period. In July, this set of buyers came back to the market and pushed up demand.