Gold imports into India jump to highest in 3 months: Report

Tata Group’s Titan said with the receding second wave of pandemic and gradual lifting of restrictions on stores, the sales bounced back strongly towards Q1 quarter-end, with good momentum in Q2 quarter till date. "This year, Watches & Wearables and Eyewear segments have also witnessed rapid recovery in walkins and sales with the re-opening of stores, which was seen in only Jewellery division last year," it said.