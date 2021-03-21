The decline in gold imports has helped in narrowing the country's trade deficit to $84.62 billion during the 11-month of the current fiscal, as against $151.37 billion a year ago.
India is the largest importer of gold, which mainly caters to the demand of the jewellery industry.
In volume terms, the country imports 800-900 tonnes of gold annually.
To promote the export sector, the government has reduced the import duty in this Budget on the metal to 7.5%. However, it also attracts agriculture infrastructure and development cess at the rate of 2.5%.
Gems and jewellery exports declined 33.86% to $22.40 billion in April-February 2020-21.
The imports of gold jumped to $5.3 billion in February as compared to $2.36 billion in the same month last year, the data showed.