Gold in India sold at a discount as prices soar to record highs

"European Union leaders have agreed upon an exceptional stimulus package worth $860 billion to pull their economy out of the corona black hole. And this move is expected to further accentuate the rally in gold, silver and other metals. Since this infusion is in addition to trillions of dollars announced globally especially by US, Japan and EU, gold and silver prices are further expected to reach newer highs in medium to long term," said Jimeet Modi, Founder & CEO Samco Group. (With Agency Inputs)