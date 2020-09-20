Gold in India sold at a discount even as prices fall 4,500 from highs

Earlier this week, the US Federal Reserve signalled to keep interest rates near zero for a long time. Lower interest rates, which reduce the opportunity cost of holding non-yielding bullion, and widespread stimulus measures have helped gold gain over 28% this year as it is seen as a hedge against inflation. In India, gold prices are up about 30% so far this year amid the rupee's depreciation against the US dollar. India imports most of its gold requirement. (With Agency Inputs)