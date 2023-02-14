Gold prices in India inched up on Tuesday, tracking the gains in global equities ahead of US inflation data due later in the day, while fears of further rate hikes after domestic retail inflation in January rose to 6.52%, above the Reserve Bank of India's targeted band of 2-6%.

On MCX, February futures rose 0.38% to ₹56713.00 per 10 gram, surpassing previous high of ₹58847.00. Silver futures also edged higher to ₹66427.00 per kg, up 0.43%.

Gold is highly sensitive to rising interest rates, which lift the opportunity cost of holding the non-yielding asset.

"Global commodities had a mixed week. Energy and agri commodities made good gains, while metals were notable losers. Crude, natural gas and wheat were top gainers, while Zinc, Aluminum, and coal were top losers. Precious metals were mixed with gold gaining marginally and silver losing," said Amit Kumar Gupta, Founder at Fintrek.

Traders will keep an eye on Tuesday's January US consumer price index (CPI) data, which is expected to show the core CPI figure gaining 0.4% month-on-month.

OCBC FX strategist Christopher Wong said, "If the disinflation trend in the US shows signs of slowing (even if it's temporary), then caution over a hawkish Fed could undermine risk sentiment and gold while USD may find further support."

However, if the CPI comes in softer-than-expected then the US central bank could potentially afford to slow rate hikes and "this could imply a resumption of USD softness and gold rebound," Wong added.

Meanwhile, spot gold was up 0.2% at $1,857.22 per ounce, as of 0305 GMT, after falling to its lowest since early-January in the previous session. U.S. gold futures rose 0.3% to $1,868.40.

The dollar index slipped 0.1%, making greenback-priced gold less expensive for buyers holding other currencies.

The Fed will need to continue to raise interest rates in order to get them to a level high enough to bring inflation back down to the central bank's target rate, Fed Governor Michelle Bowman said on Monday.

Rising rates dim bullion's appeal as they increase the opportunity cost of holding the non-yielding asset.

Money markets expect the Fed's target rate to peak at 5.195% in July, from a current range of 4.5% to 4.75%.

The head of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) said on Monday financial markets have good reason to be more upbeat, pointing to the U.S. economy likely avoiding recession and China's reopening from pandemic controls.

Spot silver was little changed at $21.96 per ounce, platinum eased 0.1% to $952.42, while palladium rose 0.3% to $1,570.94.