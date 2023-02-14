Gold inches higher ahead of US inflation data
- Traders will keep an eye on Tuesday's January US consumer price index (CPI) data, which is expected to show the core CPI figure gaining 0.4% month-on-month
Gold prices in India inched up on Tuesday, tracking the gains in global equities ahead of US inflation data due later in the day, while fears of further rate hikes after domestic retail inflation in January rose to 6.52%, above the Reserve Bank of India's targeted band of 2-6%.
