Gold prices to rise sharply in 12 months, forecasts bullion industry2 min read . Updated: 19 Oct 2022, 09:58 AM IST
Gold has fallen about 20% since coming close to a record in March
Gold will rebound next year, despite higher interest rates, according to a survey of the bullion industry. Delegates gathered in Lisbon for the London Bullion Market Association’s annual conference expect prices to rise to $1,830.50 an ounce by this time next year, about 10% above current levels. The survey included the world’s top traders, refiners and miners.