Gold is smokin’. But there’s one way you don’t want to play it.
Debbie Carlson , Barrons 4 min read 30 Aug 2025, 01:15 PM IST
Summary
Leveraged funds soar. They’re up triple digits. Those same funds, though, plunge just as fast.
This is a Mint Premium article gifted to you.
Subscribe to enjoy similar stories.
Leveraged funds that own gold are up by triple digits this year. But they can fall just as fast.
Catch all the Commodity News and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.more less
topics
Read Next Story