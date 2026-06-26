‘Gold is about to rise for a long time,’ predicts Rich Dad Poor Dad author Robert Kiyosaki

Rich Dad Poor Dad author Robert Kiyosaki has renewed his bullish stance on gold, saying he believes the precious metal is on the verge of a prolonged rally as the global macroeconomic environment deteriorates and debt levels continue to rise.

Advertisement

In a post on X, Kiyosaki said he has started buying more gold and silver, arguing that the current price levels still present an opportunity despite years of gains in the precious metals market. The bestselling author has consistently advocated holding physical assets such as gold, silver and Bitcoin, warning that rising government debt and fiat currencies could erode purchasing power over time.

"GOLD just made the turn. I think and I have been wrong, the price of gold and silver are about to rise for a long time. Jim Rickards predicts $35,000 gold in near future."

Advertisement

Kiyosaki referred to market commentator Jim Rickards' projection of $35,000 gold, although he did not elaborate on the timeline or assumptions behind that forecast. He also reminded followers that he began accumulating gold during the previous major bull market, saying he purchased the metal at around $300 an ounce after the rally began in 2000.

According to Kiyosaki, the global economic backdrop has become significantly more fragile in 2026, with rising debt posing one of the biggest risks to financial markets. He described global debt as a "massive balloon ready to pop" and argued that current gold prices remain attractive despite ongoing economic uncertainty.

The investor also reiterated his long-held view that gold and silver represent "real money" in contrast to fiat currencies, which he believes are backed by debt rather than tangible assets. To reinforce his point, he cited the famous quote widely attributed to legendary banker J.P. Morgan that "Gold is money. Everything else is credit."

Advertisement

Kiyosaki also touched upon the rapid adoption of artificial intelligence, saying the technology would bring sweeping changes to the global economy and investment landscape. While he did not directly link AI to his bullish outlook on gold, he urged investors to continue learning and conducting their own research before making financial decisions.

"Today I buy more real money, gold and silver. As JP Morgan said 'Gold is money. Everything else is credit.' The US dollar is credit, aka 'debt.' Do your own research then decide for your self. Please keep studying. AI is here and changes in the world will be massive."

Kiyosaki has repeatedly warned about what he calls the risks of excessive money printing, mounting sovereign debt and inflation. His latest comments reinforce that view, with the author arguing that physical precious metals remain an important store of value during periods of heightened economic uncertainty.

Advertisement

While Kiyosaki remains firmly optimistic about gold's long-term prospects, he also acknowledged in his post that his market views have not always been correct, encouraging investors to do their own research rather than relying solely on forecasts or opinions.

Gold and Silver price today Gold and silver extended their losing streak on Friday, with both precious metals heading for a fourth consecutive weekly decline as a resilient US dollar and expectations of higher US interest rates continued to weigh on investor sentiment.

Spot gold slipped 0.9% to $3,991.49 an ounce by 0247 GMT, while US gold futures for August delivery fell 1% to $4,007.30. Spot silver also weakened, declining 3.2% to $56.01 an ounce.

Gold has now fallen below the key $4,000-an-ounce level for the first time since November 2025 after breaching the threshold earlier this week. The metal is down about 29% from its record high of $5,594.82 an ounce touched on January 29 and is on course to end the week with losses of around 4%.

Advertisement

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations made above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, and not of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.

About the Author Pranati Deva Pranati Deva is a seasoned financial journalist with over a decade of experience in high-pressure newsroom environments, currently working as a Senior...Read More ✕ Pranati Deva Pranati Deva is a seasoned financial journalist with over a decade of experience in high-pressure newsroom environments, currently working as a Senior Sub Editor at LiveMint. Over the years, she has developed a reputation for sharp editorial judgement, a strong grasp of market dynamics, and the ability to translate complex financial developments into clear, engaging stories for a wide audience.



Her core areas of coverage include stock markets, leading listed companies, currencies, and commodities, with a particular strength in fast-paced, real-time market reporting. She is known for handling breaking market news, earnings-driven stock movements, and macroeconomic developments with speed, accuracy, and context—qualities that are essential in financial journalism.



Pranati has built a diverse and credible professional track record across some of India’s most respected news organisations, including MintGenie, CNBC-TV18, Business Standard and EconomicTimes.com. During her stints at these platforms, she produced data-driven market stories, curated and steered live blogs during volatile trading sessions, and conducted interviews with market veterans, fund managers, economists, and industry experts. Her work often combines on-ground reporting with analytical depth, helping readers make sense of daily market fluctuations and longer-term trends. An alumnus of the Symbiosis Institute of Media and Communications and Hansraj College, University of Delhi, Pranati brings a strong academic foundation to her journalism. She specialises in real-time financial reporting, with a keen focus on precision, balance, and insight, aiming to decode market movements in a way that is both informative and accessible to readers across experience levels.