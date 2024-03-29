Gold is rallying. It isn’t about inflation this time.

But gold’s outperformance in the 1970s and the 2000s wasn’t a fluke. In particular, its rally in the first decade of this century deserves closer examination. Fears of excessively loose monetary policy played a large role, with the Federal Reserve lowering rates to 1% in the wake of the dot-com crash, then going to zero and launching quantitative easing after the financial crisis. But inflation actually remained tame over this period, with the consumer-price index rising at a compound annual rate of just 2.6% a year, including food and energy. That was a slower pace than in any of the prior three decades.