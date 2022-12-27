Gold is shining; these factors will play a role for the yellow metal in 2023

For this week from December 26-30, Ajit Mishra, VP - of Technical Research, at Religare Broking believes gold might see muted action with the beginning of the holiday season and the lack of any major events. Technically, indications are in the favor of consolidation, with the possibility of a marginal dip first. On the domestic front, it may find support around the 53,900 zones while the 55,000+ zone would continue to act as a hurdle. While on the international bourses, we expect the range to be $1780-$1830. Participants should plan their positions accordingly and use a dip toward the lower band of the expected range to buy fresh as the overall trend is still bullish.