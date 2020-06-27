Gold is the stand-out winner this year so far. What to watch in commodities

The good news is that the start of the northern hemisphere winter is just a few months away, when home heating drives a surge in demand. Unfortunately, that timeline is the bad news too as storage capacity in Europe is already 78% full and analysts have flagged the risk of running out of space, potentially sending prices toward zero or below. While producers from the U.S. to Malaysia are expected to continue curbing supplies until the market is balanced, Qatar has said that it aims to keep exporting even in a low-price environment.