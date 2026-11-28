Gold jewellery remains one of the most widely owned lifestyle products in the UAE, but women and men purchase it for distinctly different reasons. Affordability, extra charges and questions over purity are the main barriers that stop some shoppers from buying, according to a new World Gold Council report.

The study, titled “Gold jewellery in the UAE: Understanding domestic buyers and gold-buying tourists,” was published on 26 November 2026. It draws on consumer research the World Gold Council commissioned and Ipsos conducted among 1,800 women and 1,200 men living in the UAE, plus a separate survey of tourists who bought gold while visiting Dubai.

How widespread is gold jewellery ownership in the UAE? Among women, fine gold jewellery ranks as the second most commonly owned lifestyle product, behind only premium technology. Among men, 41% own fine gold jewellery. Ownership is higher among older groups: 64% of Gen X and Boomer women own it, compared with 57% of Millennials and 46% of Gen Z women, who more often favour premium beauty and technology. Patterns are similar for men. The report highlights Expat Asian consumers as a particularly important segment for both genders, with ownership also skewed toward more affluent buyers.

Why do women and men in the UAE buy gold jewellery? The report calls gold jewellery “first and foremost a self-purchase category” for women. Of those surveyed, 54% have bought fine gold jewellery for themselves, versus 35% who have bought it as a gift. In the past 12 months, the leading reasons women gave for self-purchases were to reward themselves (42%), birthdays (30%) and investment (29%). Women also associated gold with value for money (46%) and stronger long-term value than other jewellery (40%).

Attitudes among women who have bought gold are strongly positive: around 86% see it as an investment, a similar share say it can be passed to future generations, around 84% cite good resale value, and 79% say it can be worn every day. About three-quarters also agree that good-Quality gold jewellery is too expensive.

Men approach gold differently. They are almost as likely to have bought it as a gift (41%) as for themselves (43%), and gold is their top jewellery choice for gifts. Wedding anniversaries are the most common gifting occasion (34%), followed by birthdays (27%), usually for a spouse or parent. When men buy for themselves, investment is the main driver, cited in around 21% of their most recent purchases.

What stops people from buying gold jewellery? Barriers are “less about a lack of interest in gold itself and more about affordability, confidence, practicality and clarity.” Affordability is the top barrier for both groups studied, cited by 29% of women who have never bought gold jewellery for themselves and 28% of men who have never bought it as a gift.

Women’s next concerns include fear of losing the piece (17%), the hassle of carrying gold across countries (17%), additional charges (16%) and uncertainty over purity (15%).

Men buying gifts worry more about additional charges (20%), purity uncertainty (19%) and versatility (18%). Among men considering gold for themselves, personal or religious reasons for not wearing it stand out most.

Who are the gold-buying tourists in Dubai? The tourist survey covered only visitors who bought gold during their trip. Most were men (77%) aged 25 to 44 (82%). Indian nationals formed the largest group (14%), followed by visitors from Russia (10%) and the United Kingdom (9%). The average stay was about seven days, and more than three-quarters were first-time visitors. Leisure was the main trip purpose for 91%. Gold shopping was a key incentive for 59% and the main reason for 19% of women versus 8% of men. Visitors from South Asia were the most focused on gold.

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Jewellery was by far the most popular form (bought by 85% of tourists versus 25% who bought bars or coins). Quality was the leading reason for buying in Dubai (65%), followed by unique designs (28%) and the VAT refund (26%). Most shopped in person at independent gold shops, branded stores or designer boutiques.

What opportunities does the report highlight? Among product ideas tested with residents, “24 karat gold jewellery reinvented” pure gold in lighter, more contemporary designs, ranked strongest for both women and men. Interest in “Made in Dubai” jewellery was near-universal (90% of women and 91% of men), linked to authenticity and high-quality materials.