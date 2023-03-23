Gold jumps after US Fed signals rate-hike pause imminent1 min read . Updated: 23 Mar 2023, 05:36 AM IST
Gold prices went up on Wednesday after the Federal Reserve indicated that an end to interest rate hikes was on the horizon
Gold prices climbed on Wednesday after the U.S. Federal Reserve toned down its aggressive approach to reining in inflation in a widely anticipated policy statement, and indicated that an end to interest rate hikes was on the horizon.
