Gold lags Nifty 50 in last 6 months; what's the future outlook for bullion? Here's what experts say
Gold rates have seen tepid growth in the last few months while the equity market sentiment has been bullish on falling bond yields, healthy economic growth and easing inflation.
Gold rates have seen tepid growth in the last few months while the equity market sentiment has been bullish on falling bond yields, healthy economic growth and easing inflation.
Next Story
GENIE RECOMMENDS
Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!Let’s get started
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message