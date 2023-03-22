Gold listless as investors strap in for Fed rate verdict1 min read . Updated: 22 Mar 2023, 12:31 PM IST
Spot gold was flat at $1,940.11 per ounce, as of 0540 GMT, after dropping 2% on Tuesday. U.S. gold futures edged 0.1% higher at $1,942.10
Gold prices traded in a narrow range on Wednesday as some investors stayed on the sidelines ahead of the U.S. Federal Reserve's interest rate decision and policy outlook.
