The year 2023 is seen to be in favor of the commodities market with pullbacks in the dollar, softening of inflation, and pause in key rates being the major driving factors. ICICI Direct expects gold and silver markets to be the biggest beneficiary. Gold is likely to regain its safe haven assets title from the dollar in 2023, and silver possibly luring purchases from the industrial sector. The brokerage expects gold to hit ₹62,000 and silver to touch the ₹80,000 mark. Other commodities such as zinc, copper, aluminium, and crude oil price are also expected to gain traction in the new year.

