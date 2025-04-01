Mint Explainer: Why did the govt end the gold monetization scheme?
Summary
- The gold monetization scheme involved getting a purity test done, melting jewellery and converting it into bars, offering little incentive for households to participate in the scheme.
Following the premature redemption of several gold bond schemes, the government has abruptly ended yet another gold scheme launched less than a decade ago. The decision comes as the gold prices look poised to climb to ₹1 lakh per 10 grammes.