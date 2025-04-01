Mint Explainer: Why did the govt end the gold monetization scheme?

How did it work?

The process was cumbersome. Individuals and institutions participating in the scheme had to open a gold deposit account with a designated bank. They were then required to take the gold they wanted to deposit under the scheme to a collection and purity testing centre, where the purity of the gold was tested in their presence. Adjustment in weight was made for the lower purity of the tendered gold. The centre, after assaying and melting the gold tendered, issued deposit receipts of the standard gold of 995 fineness to the depositor and informed the customer’s bank about accepting the deposit.