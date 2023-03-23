Gold not the best investment currently, but a long-term hedge; should you sell?5 min read . Updated: 23 Mar 2023, 09:20 AM IST
Praveen Singh of Sharekhan talks about gold as an asset class, what your portfolio allocation should be, and should you sell the yellow metal right now around 60k-levels. Read on:
The gold price in India touch a new high of ₹60,000 in the recent days and has maintained around that level on the back of fears around global banking crisis and higher dollar. On Wednesday, US Fed increased interest rate by 25 bps in line with market expectations. This further boosted the gold rates in the international market.
