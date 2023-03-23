Gold not the best investment currently, but a long-term hedge; should you sell?

At current rate of gold at $1965/Oz or ₹60,000 per 10 gram for 24-carat gold amid global interest rates still marching higher and elevated inflation and the US economy doing reasonably well, it is hard to make a strong case for investment in gold. The US job sector as indicated by low unemployment rate of 3.60%, employers adding solid number of jobs, and strong JOLTs openings is still going strong, which basically indicates that upward pressure on inflation will continue to remain in place. Ex-housing services component of the US inflation is quite sticky. The US ISM non-manufacturing data for February coming in at 55.10 and price paid component of US ISM manufacturing bouncing back in the expansion zone, inflation may not come to the Fed's desired level of 2% any time soon.