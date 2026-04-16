Gold on Akshaya Tritiya: 9 years of strong returns — Where can gold prices go in the next 12 months?

Buying gold on Akshaya Tritiya isn’t just a cultural tradition—it has also been a profitable strategy. Data over the past nine years shows that festival-day purchases have delivered consistent gains, in line with gold’s broader uptrend.
The past year has delivered the highest returns during this period, with gold prices rising 60% since April 30, which marked Akshaya Tritiya in 2025. In absolute terms, over the last nine years, the yellow metal has delivered a whopping 435% returns as it has risen from around ₹29,000 to ₹154,000.
This year, too, analysts believe buying gold would be the ideal choice on Akshaya Tritiya as prices can reach ₹180,000 levels, signalling a 10-15% upside from the current levels.
Akshaya Tritiya, believed to bring prosperity, good luck & lasting wealth, is one of the major occasions when Indians purchase gold in addition to Dhanteras.
Despite 2026 being a tumultuous year for gold buyers, the outlook for bullion remains strong.
Gold’s recent pullback has been counterintuitive — in a period of acute geopolitical stress, it has underperformed its traditional safe-haven role. Gold has shed 10% from its March 2 highs amid the US-Iran war, as inflation fears and the possibility of no rate cuts by the US Federal Reserve have weighed on sentiment. That said, in 2026 so far, the yellow metal remains up 15%.
The combination of a stronger dollar, profit-taking after a long rally, slower central bank buying, and markets beginning to price rate hikes across developed markets has weighed on bullion, said Vivek Rajaraman, Managing Director - Listed Investments, Waterfield Advisors.
Non-interest-bearing assets face headwinds in a higher-for-longer rate environment. That said, this dynamic can reverse quickly, according to Rajaraman, if the Iran situation extends, rate expectations soften, or dollar strength fades.
Deveya Gaglani, Senior Research Analyst- Commodities, Axis Securities, said that he expects gold prices to maintain a positive bias in 2026, as either a stagflationary environment or lower crude oil prices would be supportive for bullion in the period ahead.
Historically, gold has provided meaningful protection from the monetary and financial effects of prolonged conflict. With the core trends of de-dollarisation, central bank buying and US debt sustainability concerns still in play, gold continues to look strong, opined Rajaraman, suggesting that gold should be part of investors' portfolios.
Kunal Shah, Head of Commodities Research at Nirmal Bang, advised that one should remain invested in gold because of the disruption during this war. "Whatever has happened, that is calling for a sharp upsurge in the price of bullion going forward," he said, adding that gold prices can rise to ₹180,000 in a year.
Similarly, Gaglani anticipates that prices may once again retest the $5,300–$5,500 range over the next year, implying an upside of around 10–15% from current levels. "In the domestic market, we expect prices to reach ₹1,70,000– ₹1,85,000 over the same period”.
Disclaimer: This story is for educational purposes only. The views and recommendations made above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, and not of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.
Saloni Goel has over nine years of experience as a business journalist, with a strong track record of covering the financial markets. Over the course of her career, she has reported extensively on global and domestic equities, IPO market activity, commodities, and broader macroeconomic trends. Her reporting reflects a keen eye for detail, data-driven analysis, and the ability to spot emerging themes early.<br> At Mint, Saloni has been part of the markets team for nearly two years, where she currently works as Chief Content Producer. In this role, she plays a key part in shaping market coverage, driving editorial strategy, and ensuring timely, accurate, and insightful reporting across. She has been closely involved in breaking news coverage and in crafting stories that help decode the complex financial developments.<br> Before joining Mint, Saloni worked with some of India’s leading business newsrooms, including The Economic Times and Business Standard. Throughout her career, she has worn multiple hats—ranging from reporting and editing to contributing in-depth features and identifying new storytelling formats and market trends.<br> Her experience in fast-paced digital newsrooms has given her an edge in simplifying complex market concepts without losing analytical depth. Outside of work, Saloni enjoys reading books and spending time with her pet.
Catch all the Business News , Market News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.