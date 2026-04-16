Gold on Akshaya Tritiya: 9 years of strong returns — Where can gold prices go in the next 12 months?

Buying gold on Akshaya Tritiya isn’t just a cultural tradition—it has also been a profitable strategy. Data over the past nine years shows that festival-day purchases have delivered consistent gains, in line with gold’s broader uptrend.

The past year has delivered the highest returns during this period, with gold prices rising 60% since April 30, which marked Akshaya Tritiya in 2025. In absolute terms, over the last nine years, the yellow metal has delivered a whopping 435% returns as it has risen from around ₹29,000 to ₹154,000.

This year, too, analysts believe buying gold would be the ideal choice on Akshaya Tritiya as prices can reach ₹180,000 levels, signalling a 10-15% upside from the current levels.

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Akshaya Tritiya, believed to bring prosperity, good luck & lasting wealth, is one of the major occasions when Indians purchase gold in addition to Dhanteras.

Why should you buy gold on Akshaya Tritiya? Despite 2026 being a tumultuous year for gold buyers, the outlook for bullion remains strong.

Gold’s recent pullback has been counterintuitive — in a period of acute geopolitical stress, it has underperformed its traditional safe-haven role. Gold has shed 10% from its March 2 highs amid the US-Iran war, as inflation fears and the possibility of no rate cuts by the US Federal Reserve have weighed on sentiment. That said, in 2026 so far, the yellow metal remains up 15%.

The combination of a stronger dollar, profit-taking after a long rally, slower central bank buying, and markets beginning to price rate hikes across developed markets has weighed on bullion, said Vivek Rajaraman, Managing Director - Listed Investments, Waterfield Advisors.

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Non-interest-bearing assets face headwinds in a higher-for-longer rate environment. That said, this dynamic can reverse quickly, according to Rajaraman, if the Iran situation extends, rate expectations soften, or dollar strength fades.

Deveya Gaglani, Senior Research Analyst- Commodities, Axis Securities, said that he expects gold prices to maintain a positive bias in 2026, as either a stagflationary environment or lower crude oil prices would be supportive for bullion in the period ahead.

Gold price target in a year Historically, gold has provided meaningful protection from the monetary and financial effects of prolonged conflict. With the core trends of de-dollarisation, central bank buying and US debt sustainability concerns still in play, gold continues to look strong, opined Rajaraman, suggesting that gold should be part of investors' portfolios.

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Kunal Shah, Head of Commodities Research at Nirmal Bang, advised that one should remain invested in gold because of the disruption during this war. "Whatever has happened, that is calling for a sharp upsurge in the price of bullion going forward," he said, adding that gold prices can rise to ₹180,000 in a year.

Similarly, Gaglani anticipates that prices may once again retest the $5,300–$5,500 range over the next year, implying an upside of around 10–15% from current levels. "In the domestic market, we expect prices to reach ₹1,70,000– ₹1,85,000 over the same period”.

Disclaimer: This story is for educational purposes only. The views and recommendations made above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, and not of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.

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