Gold outlook extremely uncertain due to rapidly changing economic environment: report

“In March, prices took off to near record highs on the back of geopolitical tensions between Russia and Ukraine. However, they swiftly cooled off as the geopolitical premium waned. In addition to this, the tightening cycle and withdrawal of liquidity by global central banks added further downward pressure on the prices. Despite this, gold has given returns of around 7% since the start of Samvat 2078. This is an excellent performance compared to equities and bonds," said the report, titled Diwali Gold Outlook and authored by Chirag Mehta, CIO, Quantum AMC and Ghazal Jain, Fund Manager, Quantum AMC.

