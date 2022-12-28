Gold outlook is buoyed by hopes for a less-hawkish fed in 2023
- Bullish bets on precious metal climb to highest since June
Gold prices are finishing the year flat, a surprising performance given persistently high inflation. Wall Street doesn’t expect the doldrums to last.
A late-year rally has the most actively traded gold futures contract down 0.3% in 2022, to $1,823.10 a troy ounce, according to Dow Jones Market Data. Gold is on pace to record two straight years of declines for the first time since 2015.
Investors prize gold for its stability, expecting it to hold value when other assets struggle. But persistent inflation, higher interest rates and economic worries in the U.S. and abroad have this year rattled stocks, bonds and precious metals alike. Gold has disappointed those who expected it to thrive in an environment of higher consumer prices.
Still, gold has outperformed many other assets. The benchmark S&P 500 has tumbled into a bear market, on pace for its worst performance since 2008. A basket of U.S. Treasurys, highly rated corporate bonds and mortgage-backed securities is down more than 12% this year through Friday, poised for its worst year since 1975.
Several factors weighed on gold this year. Higher interest rates increase the income offered for holding ultrasafe U.S. government bonds and boost real yields—the yields on Treasury bonds after stripping out expected inflation—while gold doesn’t pay anything. Higher interest rates powered a rally in the U.S. dollar to a two-decade high, making the purchase of gold more expensive for foreign investors.
Some analysts and investors believe gold will climb again in 2023, figuring that they have seen the worst of higher consumer prices and that yields and the dollar will also retreat, which would help gold prices.
Recent signs of easing inflation have spurred bets that the Federal Reserve will raise rates in smaller increments next year. Stocks have rebounded from their 2022 lows, while bond prices, which rise when yields fall, have jumped.
Hedge funds and other speculative investors have lately piled into gold after pulling out for most of 2022, pushing bullish wagers on the metal during the week ended Dec. 13 to the highest level since June, according to Commodity Futures Trading Commission data tracking futures and options.
Bank of America analysts say gold could top $2,000 an ounce next year, which would be near records. Elevated risks of a global recession could boost inflows into gold funds, Citigroup analysts wrote, with prices potentially breaking out by mid-2023 to average more than $1,900.
“The Fed’s almost done raising interest rates, I believe, and the benefit from that will help gold and silver," said Peter Boockvar, chief investment officer at Bleakley Financial Group.
Gold prices approached record highs early this year, boosted by geopolitical tensions from Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. Prices slumped during the summer and fall, but have recovered some in recent weeks and moved back toward all-time highs, which were reached during the height of the pandemic in summer 2020.
“After the end of the third quarter, as the dollar peaked in strength, gold started to catch a bid," said Terence Brennan, portfolio manager and analyst on Lazard Asset Management’s commodities and sustainable-agriculture teams. Mr. Brennan, who invests in gold through primarily futures, said he has increased his fund’s gold allocation slightly this year, though it remains below historical levels.
Gold’s rut has left shares of producers drooping, with the VanEck Gold Miners exchange-traded fund slumping 7.6% so far this year. Canada-listed shares of Barrick Gold Corp. are down 1.8%, while Colorado-based Newmont Corp. has dropped 21%.
That has left them relatively cheap historically, while paying hefty dividends, said Caesar Bryan, who manages the Gabelli Gold Fund. Barrick offers a 2.5% dividend yield, and Newmont pays 4.5%, compared with the 1.7% offered by the S&P 500 as of Friday. Mr. Bryan said he is looking to add to his gold equities holdings next year.
Another reason to be bullish, according to Joe Cavatoni, chief market strategist for North America at World Gold Council, is that global central banks this year took advantage of lower prices to diversify their foreign-exchange reserves, purchasing gold at a record pace in the third quarter. China’s central bank recently said it added to its gold holdings in November, the first monthly increase since September 2019.
Other precious metals have risen in 2022. The front-month futures contract for silver, considered both a precious and industrial metal, is up 3.1% this year. Platinum, used in jewelry and catalytic converters, has climbed 8.1%.
The front-month gold futures contract has added 0.7%, to $1,814.80.
Not all investors are convinced the Fed will dial back the pace of rate increases in 2023. Mr. Boockvar of Bleakley said that while inflation is falling, it could stay above its pre-Covid levels, which could complicate the Fed’s outlook. Recent policy moves from the Bank of Japan and the European Central Bank have fueled investor concerns about the end of the yearslong era of easy money everywhere.
Kathy Kriskey, commodity strategist at Invesco, recommends investors don’t add to their gold holdings because of the murky outlook for 2023. The “knee-jerk reaction is, ‘Oh, inflation? I got to use gold,’" she said. “No, gold is not a good inflation hedge."
