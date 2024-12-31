GLOBAL-PRECIOUS/ (UPDATE 3):PRECIOUS-Gold poised for best year since 2010 on rate cuts, global tensions

Bullion up more than 26% so far this year

Donald Trump's trade policies key for gold prices in 2025 - analyst

Silver's year-to-date gains exceed 21% {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Platinum, palladium set for annual losses

By Rahul Paswan and Swati Verma

Dec 31 (Reuters) - Gold prices gained on Tuesday, the last trading day of a record-breaking year that drove the metal to its best annual performance since 2010 on robust central bank buying, geopolitical tensions, and monetary policy easing by major global banks.

Spot gold rose 0.3% to $2,614.23 per ounce, as of 0807 GMT. U.S. gold futures added 0.3% to $2,626.20.

"Gold enjoyed a stellar year in 2024 and much of that move higher was predicated on the expected transition towards a lower interest rate environment," said Tim Waterer, chief market analyst at KCM Trade.

As one of the best-performing assets of 2024, bullion has gained more than 26% year-to-date, the biggest annual jump since 2010, and last scaled a record high of $2,790.15 on Oct. 31 after a series of record-breaking rallies throughout the year.

The market now awaits a fresh set of catalysts, including a slew of U.S. economic data due next week that could influence the Federal Reserve's interest rate outlook for 2025, and President-elect Donald Trump's tariff policies.

For 2025, "the U.S. interest rate outlook will remain a primary driver of the gold price. Trump's trade policies will be key in shaping the inflationary picture, the Fed's interest rate trajectory, and in turn, the gold price," Waterer said.

The Fed aggressively cut rates in September, November and December, but in their last meeting flagged fewer rate cuts for 2025. Other major central banks also signalled caution over their 2025 trajectory.

"Gold is likely to remain supported in 2025 by rising geopolitical risks, trade tensions and ongoing demand from central banks offsetting the headwinds from the stronger U.S. dollar and a slower pace of easing by the Fed," said Aneeka Gupta, director of macroeconomic research at WisdomTree.

Bullion is considered a hedge against inflation and turmoil but high rates reduce the non-yielding asset's appeal.

Spot silver steadied at $28.94 per ounce, while palladium gained 0.5% to $904.96 and platinum rose 1% to $912.77.

Silver is headed for its best year since 2020 and has added over 21% so far. Platinum and palladium are set for annual losses, dipping about 7% and 17%, respectively.

(Reporting by Rahul Paswan, Swati Verma and Sherin Elizabeth Varghese in Bengaluru; Editing by Sumana Nandy)