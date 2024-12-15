Gold Price and Silver Rate Today on December 15, 2024: Gold prices experienced a modest decrease on Sunday. The cost of 24 carat gold in India is Rs.7806.3 per gram, reflecting an decrease of ₹ 970.0. The cost of 22 carat gold in India is 7157.3 per gram, a fall of ₹890.0.

The price fluctuation of 24 carat gold over the past week is recorded at -2.32%, while over the last month, the change stands at -4.63%.

The current price of silver in India is 95600.0 per kg, reflecting an decrease of 900.0 per kg.

Gold Prices and Silver Rates in North Cities Top 5 North Cities for Gold Prices in India

Gold Price in Delhi Delhi: Gold Price Today in Delhi is ₹78063.0/10 grams. Yesterday’s gold price on 14-12-2024 was 79633.0/10 grams, and last week’s gold price on 09-12-2024 was ₹77783.0/10 grams.

Gold Price in Jaipur Jaipur: Gold Price Today in Jaipur is ₹78056.0/10 grams. Yesterday’s gold price on 14-12-2024 was 79626.0/10 grams, and last week’s gold price on 09-12-2024 was ₹77776.0/10 grams.

Gold Price in Lucknow Lucknow: Gold Price Today in Lucknow is ₹78079.0/10 grams. Yesterday’s gold price on 14-12-2024 was 79649.0/10 grams, and last week’s gold price on 09-12-2024 was ₹77799.0/10 grams.

Gold Price in Chandigarh Chandigarh: Gold Price Today in Chandigarh is ₹78072.0/10 grams. Yesterday’s gold price on 14-12-2024 was 79642.0/10 grams, and last week’s gold price on 09-12-2024 was ₹77792.0/10 grams.

Gold Price in Amritsar Amritsar: Gold Price Today in Amritsar is ₹77940.0/10 grams. Yesterday’s gold price on 14-12-2024 was 79690.0/10 grams, and last week’s gold price on 09-12-2024 was ₹77810.0/10 grams.

Top 5 North Cities for Silver Rates in India Silver Rates in Delhi Delhi: Silver Rates Today in Delhi is ₹95600.0/Kg. Yesterday silver rate on 14-12-2024 was 99700.0/Kg,and last week’s silver price on 09-12-2024 was ₹95000.0/Kg

Silver Rates in Jaipur Jaipur: Silver Rates Today in Jaipur is ₹96000.0/Kg. Yesterday silver rate on 14-12-2024 was 100100.0/Kg,and last week’s silver price on 09-12-2024 was ₹95400.0/Kg

Silver Rates in Lucknow Lucknow: Silver Rates Today in Lucknow is ₹96500.0/Kg. Yesterday silver rate on 14-12-2024 was 100600.0/Kg,and last week’s silver price on 09-12-2024 was ₹95900.0/Kg

Silver Rates in Chandigarh Chandigarh: Silver Rates Today in Chandigarh is ₹95000.0/Kg. Yesterday silver rate on 14-12-2024 was 99100.0/Kg,and last week’s silver price on 09-12-2024 was ₹94400.0/Kg

Silver Rates in Patna Patna: Silver Rates Today in Patna is ₹95700.0/Kg. Yesterday silver rate on 14-12-2024 was 99800.0/Kg,and last week’s silver price on 09-12-2024 was ₹95100.0/Kg

Factors Affecting Gold Prices and Silver Rates

Gold prices and silver rates are influenced by a complex interplay of global and local factors. Factors like worldwide demand, currency exchange rates, interest rates, government policies, and global events can significantly impact their value. Jewelers, with their expertise in the precious metals market, can offer valuable insights into these trends and potential price fluctuations.