Gold Price and Silver Rate Today on January 24, 2025: Gold prices experienced a modest decrease on Friday. The cost of 24 carat gold in India is Rs.8225.3 per gram, reflecting an decrease of ₹ 20.0. The cost of 22 carat gold in India is 7541.3 per gram, a fall of ₹20.0.
The price fluctuation of 24 carat gold over the past week is recorded at 0.05%, while over the last month, the change stands at -4.64%.
The current price of silver in India is 99500.0 per kg, reflecting no change .
Delhi: Gold Price Today in Delhi is ₹82253.0/10 grams. Yesterday’s gold price on 23-01-2025 was 81413.0/10 grams, and last week’s gold price on 18-01-2025 was ₹81453.0/10 grams.
Jaipur: Gold Price Today in Jaipur is ₹82246.0/10 grams. Yesterday’s gold price on 23-01-2025 was 81406.0/10 grams, and last week’s gold price on 18-01-2025 was ₹81446.0/10 grams.
Lucknow: Gold Price Today in Lucknow is ₹82269.0/10 grams. Yesterday’s gold price on 23-01-2025 was 81429.0/10 grams, and last week’s gold price on 18-01-2025 was ₹81469.0/10 grams.
Chandigarh: Gold Price Today in Chandigarh is ₹82262.0/10 grams. Yesterday’s gold price on 23-01-2025 was 81422.0/10 grams, and last week’s gold price on 18-01-2025 was ₹81462.0/10 grams.
Amritsar: Gold Price Today in Amritsar is ₹82280.0/10 grams. Yesterday’s gold price on 23-01-2025 was 81440.0/10 grams, and last week’s gold price on 18-01-2025 was ₹81480.0/10 grams.
Delhi: Silver Rates Today in Delhi is ₹99500.0/Kg. Yesterday silver rate on 23-01-2025 was 99500.0/Kg,and last week’s silver price on 18-01-2025 was ₹99700.0/Kg
Jaipur: Silver Rates Today in Jaipur is ₹99900.0/Kg. Yesterday silver rate on 23-01-2025 was 99900.0/Kg,and last week’s silver price on 18-01-2025 was ₹100100.0/Kg
Lucknow: Silver Rates Today in Lucknow is ₹100400.0/Kg. Yesterday silver rate on 23-01-2025 was 100400.0/Kg,and last week’s silver price on 18-01-2025 was ₹100600.0/Kg
Chandigarh: Silver Rates Today in Chandigarh is ₹98900.0/Kg. Yesterday silver rate on 23-01-2025 was 98900.0/Kg,and last week’s silver price on 18-01-2025 was ₹99100.0/Kg
Patna: Silver Rates Today in Patna is ₹99600.0/Kg. Yesterday silver rate on 23-01-2025 was 99600.0/Kg,and last week’s silver price on 18-01-2025 was ₹99800.0/Kg
Gold prices and silver rates are influenced by a complex interplay of global and local factors. Factors like worldwide demand, currency exchange rates, interest rates, government policies, and global events can significantly impact their value. Jewelers, with their expertise in the precious metals market, can offer valuable insights into these trends and potential price fluctuations.
To check the Gold Rate of South Major Cities. Click Here
This is an AI-generated story and has not been edited by Livemint staff.
Catch all the Business News , Market News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.