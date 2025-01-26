Mint Market

Gold Price And Silver Rate Today on January 26, 2025: Check latest Rates in India

Gold Price and Silver Rate Today on January 26, 2025:10 grams of 24 carat gold was at Rs.82593.0 in Delhi whereas 1 kg of silver was Rs.100600.0 in Delhi.

Livemint
Published26 Jan 2025, 10:30 AM IST
Advertisement
Gold Price and Silver Rate Today on January 26, 2025

Gold Price and Silver Rate Today on January 26, 2025: Gold prices experienced a modest decrease on Sunday. The cost of 24 carat gold in India is Rs.8259.3 per gram, reflecting an decrease of 10.0. The cost of 22 carat gold in India is 7572.3 per gram, a fall of 10.0.

The price fluctuation of 24 carat gold over the past week is recorded at -1.19%, while over the last month, the change stands at -4.95%.

Advertisement

The current price of silver in India is 100600.0 per kg, reflecting an decrease of 100.0 per kg.

Gold Prices and Silver Rates in North Cities

Top 5 North Cities for Gold Prices in India

Gold Price in Delhi

Delhi: Gold Price Today in Delhi is 82593.0/10 grams. Yesterday’s gold price on 25-01-2025 was 82253.0/10 grams, and last week’s gold price on 20-01-2025 was 81273.0/10 grams.

Gold Price in Jaipur

Jaipur: Gold Price Today in Jaipur is 82586.0/10 grams. Yesterday’s gold price on 25-01-2025 was 82246.0/10 grams, and last week’s gold price on 20-01-2025 was 81266.0/10 grams.

Advertisement

Gold Price in Lucknow

Lucknow: Gold Price Today in Lucknow is 82609.0/10 grams. Yesterday’s gold price on 25-01-2025 was 82269.0/10 grams, and last week’s gold price on 20-01-2025 was 81289.0/10 grams.

Gold Price in Chandigarh

Chandigarh: Gold Price Today in Chandigarh is 82602.0/10 grams. Yesterday’s gold price on 25-01-2025 was 82262.0/10 grams, and last week’s gold price on 20-01-2025 was 81282.0/10 grams.

Gold Price in Amritsar

Amritsar: Gold Price Today in Amritsar is 82620.0/10 grams. Yesterday’s gold price on 25-01-2025 was 82280.0/10 grams, and last week’s gold price on 20-01-2025 was 81300.0/10 grams.

Advertisement

Top 5 North Cities for Silver Rates in India

Silver Rates in Delhi

Delhi: Silver Rates Today in Delhi is 100600.0/Kg. Yesterday silver rate on 25-01-2025 was 99500.0/Kg,and last week’s silver price on 20-01-2025 was 99500.0/Kg

Silver Rates in Jaipur

Jaipur: Silver Rates Today in Jaipur is 101000.0/Kg. Yesterday silver rate on 25-01-2025 was 99900.0/Kg,and last week’s silver price on 20-01-2025 was 99900.0/Kg

Silver Rates in Lucknow

Lucknow: Silver Rates Today in Lucknow is 101500.0/Kg. Yesterday silver rate on 25-01-2025 was 100400.0/Kg,and last week’s silver price on 20-01-2025 was 100400.0/Kg

Advertisement

Silver Rates in Chandigarh

Chandigarh: Silver Rates Today in Chandigarh is 100000.0/Kg. Yesterday silver rate on 25-01-2025 was 98900.0/Kg,and last week’s silver price on 20-01-2025 was 98900.0/Kg

Silver Rates in Patna

Patna: Silver Rates Today in Patna is 100700.0/Kg. Yesterday silver rate on 25-01-2025 was 99600.0/Kg,and last week’s silver price on 20-01-2025 was 99600.0/Kg

Factors Affecting Gold Prices and Silver Rates

Gold prices and silver rates are influenced by a complex interplay of global and local factors. Factors like worldwide demand, currency exchange rates, interest rates, government policies, and global events can significantly impact their value. Jewelers, with their expertise in the precious metals market, can offer valuable insights into these trends and potential price fluctuations.

Advertisement

To check the Gold Rate of South Major Cities. Click Here

This is an AI-generated story and has not been edited by Livemint staff.

Catch all the Business News , Market News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
Business NewsMarketsCommoditiesGold Price And Silver Rate Today on January 26, 2025: Check latest Rates in India
First Published:26 Jan 2025, 10:30 AM IST
OPEN IN APP
Read Next Story
HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanMint Shorts