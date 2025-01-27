Mint Market

Gold Price And Silver Rate Today on January 27, 2025: Check latest Rates in India

Gold Price and Silver Rate Today on January 27, 2025:10 grams of 24 carat gold was at Rs.82583.0 in Delhi whereas 1 kg of silver was Rs.100500.0 in Delhi.

Published27 Jan 2025, 10:30 AM IST
Gold Price and Silver Rate Today on January 27, 2025

Gold Price and Silver Rate Today on January 27, 2025: Gold prices experienced a modest decrease on Monday. The cost of 24 carat gold in India is Rs.8258.3 per gram, reflecting an decrease of 10.0. The cost of 22 carat gold in India is 7571.3 per gram, a fall of 10.0.

The price fluctuation of 24 carat gold over the past week is recorded at -1.44%, while over the last month, the change stands at -5.56%.

The current price of silver in India is 100500.0 per kg, reflecting an decrease of 100.0 per kg.

Gold Prices and Silver Rates in North Cities

Top 5 North Cities for Gold Prices in India

Gold Price in Delhi

Delhi: Gold Price Today in Delhi is 82583.0/10 grams. Yesterday’s gold price on 26-01-2025 was 82603.0/10 grams, and last week’s gold price on 21-01-2025 was 81413.0/10 grams.

Gold Price in Jaipur

Jaipur: Gold Price Today in Jaipur is 82576.0/10 grams. Yesterday’s gold price on 26-01-2025 was 82596.0/10 grams, and last week’s gold price on 21-01-2025 was 81406.0/10 grams.

Gold Price in Lucknow

Lucknow: Gold Price Today in Lucknow is 82599.0/10 grams. Yesterday’s gold price on 26-01-2025 was 82619.0/10 grams, and last week’s gold price on 21-01-2025 was 81429.0/10 grams.

Gold Price in Chandigarh

Chandigarh: Gold Price Today in Chandigarh is 82592.0/10 grams. Yesterday’s gold price on 26-01-2025 was 82612.0/10 grams, and last week’s gold price on 21-01-2025 was 81422.0/10 grams.

Gold Price in Amritsar

Amritsar: Gold Price Today in Amritsar is 82610.0/10 grams. Yesterday’s gold price on 26-01-2025 was 82630.0/10 grams, and last week’s gold price on 21-01-2025 was 81440.0/10 grams.

Top 5 North Cities for Silver Rates in India

Silver Rates in Delhi

Delhi: Silver Rates Today in Delhi is 100500.0/Kg. Yesterday silver rate on 26-01-2025 was 100700.0/Kg,and last week’s silver price on 21-01-2025 was 99500.0/Kg

Silver Rates in Jaipur

Jaipur: Silver Rates Today in Jaipur is 100900.0/Kg. Yesterday silver rate on 26-01-2025 was 101100.0/Kg,and last week’s silver price on 21-01-2025 was 99900.0/Kg

Silver Rates in Lucknow

Lucknow: Silver Rates Today in Lucknow is 101400.0/Kg. Yesterday silver rate on 26-01-2025 was 101600.0/Kg,and last week’s silver price on 21-01-2025 was 100400.0/Kg

Silver Rates in Chandigarh

Chandigarh: Silver Rates Today in Chandigarh is 99900.0/Kg. Yesterday silver rate on 26-01-2025 was 100100.0/Kg,and last week’s silver price on 21-01-2025 was 98900.0/Kg

Silver Rates in Patna

Patna: Silver Rates Today in Patna is 100600.0/Kg. Yesterday silver rate on 26-01-2025 was 100800.0/Kg,and last week’s silver price on 21-01-2025 was 99600.0/Kg

Factors Affecting Gold Prices and Silver Rates

Gold prices and silver rates are influenced by a complex interplay of global and local factors. Factors like worldwide demand, currency exchange rates, interest rates, government policies, and global events can significantly impact their value. Jewelers, with their expertise in the precious metals market, can offer valuable insights into these trends and potential price fluctuations.

First Published:27 Jan 2025, 10:30 AM IST
