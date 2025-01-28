Mint Market

Gold Price And Silver Rate Today on January 28, 2025: Check latest Rates in India

Gold Price and Silver Rate Today on January 28, 2025:10 grams of 24 carat gold was at Rs.82413.0 in Delhi whereas 1 kg of silver was Rs.99500.0 in Delhi.

Published28 Jan 2025, 10:30 AM IST
Gold Price and Silver Rate Today on January 28, 2025

Gold Price and Silver Rate Today on January 28, 2025: Gold prices experienced a modest decrease on Tuesday. The cost of 24 carat gold in India is Rs.8241.3 per gram, reflecting an decrease of 170.0. The cost of 22 carat gold in India is 7556.3 per gram, a fall of 150.0.

The price fluctuation of 24 carat gold over the past week is recorded at -1.43%, while over the last month, the change stands at -5.56%.

The current price of silver in India is 99500.0 per kg, reflecting an decrease of 1000.0 per kg.

Gold Prices and Silver Rates in North Cities

Top 5 North Cities for Gold Prices in India

Gold Price in Delhi

Delhi: Gold Price Today in Delhi is 82413.0/10 grams. Yesterday’s gold price on 27-01-2025 was 82593.0/10 grams, and last week’s gold price on 22-01-2025 was 81413.0/10 grams.

Gold Price in Jaipur

Jaipur: Gold Price Today in Jaipur is 82406.0/10 grams. Yesterday’s gold price on 27-01-2025 was 82586.0/10 grams, and last week’s gold price on 22-01-2025 was 81406.0/10 grams.

Gold Price in Lucknow

Lucknow: Gold Price Today in Lucknow is 82429.0/10 grams. Yesterday’s gold price on 27-01-2025 was 82609.0/10 grams, and last week’s gold price on 22-01-2025 was 81429.0/10 grams.

Gold Price in Chandigarh

Chandigarh: Gold Price Today in Chandigarh is 82422.0/10 grams. Yesterday’s gold price on 27-01-2025 was 82602.0/10 grams, and last week’s gold price on 22-01-2025 was 81422.0/10 grams.

Gold Price in Amritsar

Amritsar: Gold Price Today in Amritsar is 82440.0/10 grams. Yesterday’s gold price on 27-01-2025 was 82620.0/10 grams, and last week’s gold price on 22-01-2025 was 81440.0/10 grams.

Top 5 North Cities for Silver Rates in India

Silver Rates in Delhi

Delhi: Silver Rates Today in Delhi is 99500.0/Kg. Yesterday silver rate on 27-01-2025 was 100600.0/Kg,and last week’s silver price on 22-01-2025 was 99500.0/Kg

Silver Rates in Jaipur

Jaipur: Silver Rates Today in Jaipur is 99900.0/Kg. Yesterday silver rate on 27-01-2025 was 101000.0/Kg,and last week’s silver price on 22-01-2025 was 99900.0/Kg

Silver Rates in Lucknow

Lucknow: Silver Rates Today in Lucknow is 100400.0/Kg. Yesterday silver rate on 27-01-2025 was 101500.0/Kg,and last week’s silver price on 22-01-2025 was 100400.0/Kg

Silver Rates in Chandigarh

Chandigarh: Silver Rates Today in Chandigarh is 98900.0/Kg. Yesterday silver rate on 27-01-2025 was 100000.0/Kg,and last week’s silver price on 22-01-2025 was 98900.0/Kg

Silver Rates in Patna

Patna: Silver Rates Today in Patna is 99600.0/Kg. Yesterday silver rate on 27-01-2025 was 100700.0/Kg,and last week’s silver price on 22-01-2025 was 99600.0/Kg

Factors Affecting Gold Prices and Silver Rates

Gold prices and silver rates are influenced by a complex interplay of global and local factors. Factors like worldwide demand, currency exchange rates, interest rates, government policies, and global events can significantly impact their value. Jewelers, with their expertise in the precious metals market, can offer valuable insights into these trends and potential price fluctuations.

To check the Gold Rate of South Major Cities. Click Here

This is an AI-generated story and has not been edited by Livemint staff.

First Published:28 Jan 2025, 10:30 AM IST
