Gold Price and Silver Rate Today on March 11, 2025: Gold prices experienced a modest increase on Tuesday. The cost of 24 carat gold in India is Rs.8800.3 per gram, reflecting an increase of ₹ 130.0. The cost of 22 carat gold in India is 8068.3 per gram, a rise of ₹120.0.

The price fluctuation of 24 carat gold over the past week is recorded at -0.36%, while over the last month, the change stands at -1.19%.

The current price of silver in India is 102000.0 per kg, reflecting an decrease of 100.0 per kg.

Gold Prices and Silver Rates in North Cities Top 5 North Cities for Gold Prices in India

Gold Price in Delhi Delhi: Gold Price Today in Delhi is ₹88003.0/10 grams. Yesterday’s gold price on 10-03-2025 was 87883.0/10 grams, and last week’s gold price on 05-03-2025 was ₹87563.0/10 grams.

Gold Price in Jaipur Jaipur: Gold Price Today in Jaipur is ₹87996.0/10 grams. Yesterday’s gold price on 10-03-2025 was 87876.0/10 grams, and last week’s gold price on 05-03-2025 was ₹87556.0/10 grams.

Gold Price in Lucknow Lucknow: Gold Price Today in Lucknow is ₹88019.0/10 grams. Yesterday’s gold price on 10-03-2025 was 87899.0/10 grams, and last week’s gold price on 05-03-2025 was ₹87579.0/10 grams.

Gold Price in Chandigarh Chandigarh: Gold Price Today in Chandigarh is ₹88012.0/10 grams. Yesterday’s gold price on 10-03-2025 was 87892.0/10 grams, and last week’s gold price on 05-03-2025 was ₹87572.0/10 grams.

Gold Price in Amritsar Amritsar: Gold Price Today in Amritsar is ₹88030.0/10 grams. Yesterday’s gold price on 10-03-2025 was 87910.0/10 grams, and last week’s gold price on 05-03-2025 was ₹87590.0/10 grams.

Top 5 North Cities for Silver Rates in India Silver Rates in Delhi Delhi: Silver Rates Today in Delhi is ₹102000.0/Kg. Yesterday silver rate on 10-03-2025 was 102200.0/Kg,and last week’s silver price on 05-03-2025 was ₹101200.0/Kg

Silver Rates in Jaipur Jaipur: Silver Rates Today in Jaipur is ₹102400.0/Kg. Yesterday silver rate on 10-03-2025 was 102600.0/Kg,and last week’s silver price on 05-03-2025 was ₹101600.0/Kg

Silver Rates in Lucknow Lucknow: Silver Rates Today in Lucknow is ₹102900.0/Kg. Yesterday silver rate on 10-03-2025 was 103100.0/Kg,and last week’s silver price on 05-03-2025 was ₹102100.0/Kg

Silver Rates in Chandigarh Chandigarh: Silver Rates Today in Chandigarh is ₹101400.0/Kg. Yesterday silver rate on 10-03-2025 was 101600.0/Kg,and last week’s silver price on 05-03-2025 was ₹100600.0/Kg

Silver Rates in Patna Patna: Silver Rates Today in Patna is ₹102100.0/Kg. Yesterday silver rate on 10-03-2025 was 102300.0/Kg,and last week’s silver price on 05-03-2025 was ₹101300.0/Kg

Factors Affecting Gold Prices and Silver Rates

Gold prices and silver rates are influenced by a complex interplay of global and local factors. Factors like worldwide demand, currency exchange rates, interest rates, government policies, and global events can significantly impact their value. Jewelers, with their expertise in the precious metals market, can offer valuable insights into these trends and potential price fluctuations.

To check the Gold Rate of South Major Cities. Click Here