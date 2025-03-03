Gold Price and Silver Rate Today on March 3, 2025: Gold prices experienced a modest decrease on Monday. The cost of 24 carat gold in India is Rs.8678.3 per gram, reflecting an decrease of ₹ 10.0. The cost of 22 carat gold in India is 7956.3 per gram, a fall of ₹10.0.
The price fluctuation of 24 carat gold over the past week is recorded at 1.21%, while over the last month, the change stands at -2.69%.
The current price of silver in India is 100000.0 per kg, reflecting an decrease of 100.0 per kg.
Delhi: Gold Price Today in Delhi is ₹86783.0/10 grams. Yesterday’s gold price on 02-03-2025 was 87003.0/10 grams, and last week’s gold price on 25-02-2025 was ₹88053.0/10 grams.
Jaipur: Gold Price Today in Jaipur is ₹86776.0/10 grams. Yesterday’s gold price on 02-03-2025 was 86996.0/10 grams, and last week’s gold price on 25-02-2025 was ₹88046.0/10 grams.
Lucknow: Gold Price Today in Lucknow is ₹86799.0/10 grams. Yesterday’s gold price on 02-03-2025 was 87019.0/10 grams, and last week’s gold price on 25-02-2025 was ₹88069.0/10 grams.
Chandigarh: Gold Price Today in Chandigarh is ₹86792.0/10 grams. Yesterday’s gold price on 02-03-2025 was 87012.0/10 grams, and last week’s gold price on 25-02-2025 was ₹88062.0/10 grams.
Amritsar: Gold Price Today in Amritsar is ₹86810.0/10 grams. Yesterday’s gold price on 02-03-2025 was 87030.0/10 grams, and last week’s gold price on 25-02-2025 was ₹88080.0/10 grams.
Delhi: Silver Rates Today in Delhi is ₹100000.0/Kg. Yesterday silver rate on 02-03-2025 was 100000.0/Kg,and last week’s silver price on 25-02-2025 was ₹104200.0/Kg
Jaipur: Silver Rates Today in Jaipur is ₹100400.0/Kg. Yesterday silver rate on 02-03-2025 was 100400.0/Kg,and last week’s silver price on 25-02-2025 was ₹104600.0/Kg
Lucknow: Silver Rates Today in Lucknow is ₹100900.0/Kg. Yesterday silver rate on 02-03-2025 was 100900.0/Kg,and last week’s silver price on 25-02-2025 was ₹105100.0/Kg
Chandigarh: Silver Rates Today in Chandigarh is ₹99400.0/Kg. Yesterday silver rate on 02-03-2025 was 99400.0/Kg,and last week’s silver price on 25-02-2025 was ₹103600.0/Kg
Patna: Silver Rates Today in Patna is ₹100100.0/Kg. Yesterday silver rate on 02-03-2025 was 100100.0/Kg,and last week’s silver price on 25-02-2025 was ₹104300.0/Kg
Gold prices and silver rates are influenced by a complex interplay of global and local factors. Factors like worldwide demand, currency exchange rates, interest rates, government policies, and global events can significantly impact their value. Jewelers, with their expertise in the precious metals market, can offer valuable insights into these trends and potential price fluctuations.
