Gold price shines despite rate hike in US Fed meeting. Should you buy?2 min read 27 Jul 2023, 10:02 AM IST
Gold rate today is trading in $1,950 to $1,980 per ounce range in international market whereas on MCX, gold price today is in ₹59,000 to ₹59,800 per 10 gm range
Gold rate today: Despite US Fed rate hike by 25 bps in the monetary policy meeting held on Wednesday, gold price today continue to ascend. In international market, yellow metal price went up over 0.30 per cent and hit $1,977 per ounce levels in earning morning deals in Asian stock market. Gold future contract for August 2023 expiry on Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX) opened higher at ₹59,610 per 10 gm, but soon profit booking triggered and it came down at ₹59,535 levels. However, it continue to remain in the green territory after around 45 minutes of commodity market opening in India.
