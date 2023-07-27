Gold price shines despite rate hike in US Fed meeting. Should you buy?

Gold price outlook

Speaking on gold price outlook, Colin Shah, MD at Kama Jewelry said, "A minor pullback in the currency rate of the US dollar has led to some optimism amongst gold buyers. In the domestic market, there seems to be a bit of a worry with regard to data projecting a fall this fiscal year in exportation by approximately 10 – 15% this fiscal year. However, with the onset of coming festivities, there seems to be optimism in the rise of purchases towards the end of H2 2023."