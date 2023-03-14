Gold price can peak to ₹60,000 this year. Here's when, say experts2 min read . Updated: 14 Mar 2023, 10:12 AM IST
- Gold rate today has immediate support placed at $1,880 per ounce levels, say experts
Gold rates today witnessed some profit-booking in early morning deals but remained above the psychological ₹57,000 levels, which it climbed on Monday evening deals. Gold future contract for the month of April on Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX), gold price today opened lower at ₹57,483 per 10 gm levels and went on to hit intraday low of ₹57,424 levels within few minutes of market opening. In international spot market,
GENIE RECOMMENDS
Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!Let’s get started
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×