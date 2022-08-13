Gold price climbs as dollar index slips to 5-week low. Good opportunity to buy?4 min read . Updated: 13 Aug 2022, 06:27 AM IST
- Gold price ended higher on fourth successive week logging 1.37 per cent weekly gain in the week gone by
Gold prices remained firm and ended with the fourth successive week of gains while hovering close to the psychological $1800 per ounce mark. Gold future contract for October on Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX) finished at 52,579 levels, around 1.37 per cent higher from its last Friday close of ₹51,864 per 10 gm levels.