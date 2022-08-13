Gold price climbs as dollar index slips to 5-week low. Good opportunity to buy?

"As for the price outlook, the overall trend looks positive for gold, but prices are seen consolidating at higher levels and not able to nudge past the crucial $1800 per ounce and ₹52,500 to ₹52,600 per 10 gm area at the domestic markets. A convincing move above the mentioned levels would open the doorway for further upside in gold prices towards $1835 to $1840 per ounce and ₹53,500 per 10 gm zone in the near term. So looking ahead, some profit booking is quite likely after the recent surge witnessed in gold prices, wherein they can edge lower towards ₹51,400 to ₹51,200 per 10 gm zone in the coming days. Nevertheless, gold is likely to maintain its shine and lower levels will again present bargain buying opportunities for higher targets of around ₹53,500 per 10 gm," said Sugandha Sachdeva of Religare Broking.

